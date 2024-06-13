Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 301 ($3.83).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.68) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.25) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 228.30 ($2.91) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. The company has a market capitalization of £13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,261.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.30).

In other news, insider John Kingman acquired 7,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £20,024.78 ($25,499.53). In other news, insider Jeff Davies sold 220,906 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £536,801.58 ($683,562.43). Also, insider John Kingman bought 7,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.78 ($25,499.53). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,919 shares of company stock worth $2,732,050 and sold 324,303 shares worth $79,322,614. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

