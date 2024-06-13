Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.25) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291.80 ($3.72).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 228.30 ($2.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,261.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.30). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 957 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,095.35). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,095.35). Also, insider John Kingman bought 7,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.78 ($25,499.53). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,919 shares of company stock worth $2,732,050 and sold 324,303 shares worth $79,322,614. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

