LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Insider Kimberly Bloomston Sells 13,055 Shares

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.67 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after buying an additional 251,993 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in LiveRamp by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.