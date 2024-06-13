Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Price Up 1.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.44. 13,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 982,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.
The stock has a market cap of $738.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
