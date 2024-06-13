Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Price Up 1.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.44. 13,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 982,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $738.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

