Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.060-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.5 million. Lovesac also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.530–0.370 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $402.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,338.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lovesac news, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $99,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Articles

