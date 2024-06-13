MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $193.69 and last traded at $193.69, with a volume of 39266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.08.

Specifically, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.04.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

