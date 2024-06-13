Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,559 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 4.92% of Mars Acquisition worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Mars Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mars Acquisition by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MARX opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

