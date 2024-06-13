Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,237 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.65% of Masimo worth $40,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masimo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,393,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $90,859,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Masimo by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,856,000 after buying an additional 327,863 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Masimo by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 818,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after buying an additional 214,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $132.59 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

