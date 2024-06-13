Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lifted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 306,663 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,439,936 shares of company stock worth $1,102,965,922. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard stock opened at $443.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $411.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

