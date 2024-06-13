Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s current price.

Winmark Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $355.70 on Thursday. Winmark has a twelve month low of $314.09 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 673.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 198.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 14.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

