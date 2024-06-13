Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Neil Peterson Sells 7,500 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

