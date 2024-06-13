Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Matthew W. Chapman Sells 2,748 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 276,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after buying an additional 27,273 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after buying an additional 736,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.