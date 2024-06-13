Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $137.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 949,171 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after acquiring an additional 697,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

