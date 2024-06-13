MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CAO Mark Torossian Sells 1,018 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $83,180.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,452.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ML opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $967.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 2.81. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ML. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoneyLion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

