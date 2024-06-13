Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 4,600 Shares

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$510,525.02.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan bought 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan purchased 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE MRG.UN opened at C$15.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.08 and a 52-week high of C$17.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.31. The firm has a market cap of C$581.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

