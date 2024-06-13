Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 3.15% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,071 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 829,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 795,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 586,463 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 153.8% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 46.3% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 626,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 198,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

Shares of MCAA opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

