Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mowi ASA Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

Mowi ASA Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

