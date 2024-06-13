Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Insider David Fisher Sells 100,000 Shares

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NANGet Free Report) insider David Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.04 ($2.01), for a total value of A$303,800.00 ($201,192.05).

Nanosonics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

