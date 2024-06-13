NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 179,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 208,035 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $19.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, Director James N. Topper bought 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,681,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Topper bought 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,681,223.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,018,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

