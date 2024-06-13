NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 83,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 883,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

NextNav Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.08.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextNav

Institutional Trading of NextNav

In other news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $99,603.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,130,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,782,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 3,769 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $28,795.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,610.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 690,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,597 and sold 103,600 shares valued at $536,251. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in NextNav by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextNav in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Stories

