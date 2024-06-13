Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Susan L. Merkatoris Sells 1,000 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $86.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 17.26%.

NIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

