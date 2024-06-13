NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,240,000 shares, a growth of 168.3% from the May 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

