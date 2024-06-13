Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Director Sells $158,600.00 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ NOVT opened at $164.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.37. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.60.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
