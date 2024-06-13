Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Christine Ring Sells 1,900 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christine Ring sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $810.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRIX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,410,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 73.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 184,086 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,497 shares in the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.