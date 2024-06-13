Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 18,878 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OKTA stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.45. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Okta by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $8,422,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

