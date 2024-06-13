Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) CEO Chady M. Alahmar Sells 17,165 Shares of Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONB

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.