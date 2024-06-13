Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov Buys 7,273 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov acquired 7,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,023.32.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.88.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.