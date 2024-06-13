Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov Buys 7,273 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov acquired 7,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,023.32.
Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.88.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 earnings per share for the current year.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
