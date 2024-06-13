Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

OXM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

NYSE OXM opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.24. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

