Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $100.81 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

