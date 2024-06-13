Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

