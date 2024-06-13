Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc reduced its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,322,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,408,484 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global comprises about 0.3% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 9.72% of Paramount Global worth $936,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

