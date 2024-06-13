Patterson Companies (PDCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.
Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PDCO stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13.
Patterson Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
