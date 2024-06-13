Patterson Companies (PDCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

