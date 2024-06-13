Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,680.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$15.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.98. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.99.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.