Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading 7.6% Higher

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Pharming Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pharming Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
