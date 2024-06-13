Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Berylson Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Planet Fitness makes up 4.8% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE PLNT opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

