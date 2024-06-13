Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,901 shares during the quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,279,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,837,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,118,000 after buying an additional 516,790 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 542,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $4,076,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 756,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 543,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

