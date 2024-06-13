PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Eric Ryan Shander Sells 1,600 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $11,433,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $355,468.40.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,280 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $67,732.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,254 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $67,748.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $67,827.50.

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in PowerSchool by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in PowerSchool by 6.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

