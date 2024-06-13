Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.36 ($0.03). Proton Motor Power Systems shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,282,000 shares trading hands.

Proton Motor Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £33.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.65.

Get Proton Motor Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helmut Gierse sold 50,000 shares of Proton Motor Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,546.80). Corporate insiders own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.