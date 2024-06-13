Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.36 ($0.03). Proton Motor Power Systems shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,282,000 shares trading hands.
Proton Motor Power Systems Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £33.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.65.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Helmut Gierse sold 50,000 shares of Proton Motor Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,546.80). Corporate insiders own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.
