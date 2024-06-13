Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 2.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $42,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 615.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Shares of PSA opened at $275.78 on Thursday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

