Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Michael A. Volanoski Sells 3,440 Shares

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $210,080.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 233,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,799.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Q2 by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,871 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,850,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Report on Q2

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.