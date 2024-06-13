Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Michael A. Volanoski Sells 3,440 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $210,080.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 233,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,799.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QTWO opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Q2 by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,871 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,850,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

