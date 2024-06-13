Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 598 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,675.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $9,170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

