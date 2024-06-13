Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 598 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,675.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Q2 Stock Performance
NYSE QTWO opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Q2
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
