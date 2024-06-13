Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) President Kirk L. Coleman Sells 3,537 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Q2 Price Performance
QTWO stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $64.17.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on QTWO
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Casey’s General Stores Stock Fires Trend-Following Signal
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Top 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Major Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.