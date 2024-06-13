Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) President Kirk L. Coleman Sells 3,537 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Q2 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.