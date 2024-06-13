Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether Sells 80,986 Shares of Stock

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$27,195.10.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$91.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.34. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QUIS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

