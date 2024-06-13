RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames Sells 15,000 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,196.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RadNet Stock Up 1.0 %

RadNet stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RadNet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RadNet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in RadNet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

