RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director David L. Swartz Sells 4,066 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) Director David L. Swartz sold 4,066 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $253,799.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RDNT opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in RadNet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in RadNet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in RadNet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

