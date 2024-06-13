RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Michael H. Ambrose Sells 600 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $278.13 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.99 and its 200-day moving average is $269.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,589,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.