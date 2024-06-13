Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) is Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,951 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up about 3.5% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $65,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,351,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,821,000 after acquiring an additional 523,040 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $14,586,000. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 65,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,552.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 310,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 138,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.