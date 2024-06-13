Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Update

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, an increase of 162.0% from the May 15th total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rezolute

In related news, CFO Daron Evans bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,509 shares of company stock worth $56,994. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Price Performance

Rezolute stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rezolute will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jonestrading began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Rezolute

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also

