RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. RH comprises approximately 4.9% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,736,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,828,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth about $23,318,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH stock opened at $285.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.53. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

