Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.500–0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$197.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.9 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -2.350–2.250 EPS.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $32.12 on Thursday. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBRK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday. CIBC started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.